Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP’s home neighborhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City:

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

After months of dating rumors, the two publicly transformed their longstanding friendship into a romance during the pandemic.

In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her “my lady” and “the love of my life.” Of the relationship, the “PMW” rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters Nov. 15, 2021 at a water...
EPA restores rule to limit mercury emissions from power plants
A Port Authority bus that was on the bridge when it collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, is visible...
Officials: Pittsburgh bridge not bad enough to close after inspection
‘Tell God thank you’ Lee Co. tornado survivor still praising God a year later
Beauregard tornado survivor known for faith dies at 74
Warm for the first few days of February...
More warmth and sunshine today, but rain returns soon
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
White House: No ‘gaming the system’ on Supreme Court pick