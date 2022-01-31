Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

Donald Sahota’s wife told dispatchers that her husband, an armed, off-duty police officer, was...
Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly shoots off-duty officer in Wash. state
Redland's Nurse Taylor has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class Act: Redland Elementary School nurse working overtime during latest COVID-19 surge
Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12.
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle