Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide

Al'Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis. (Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to homicide investigation from earlier this month.

Al’Dreoun Harris, 20, of Montgomery, was charged with murder after being detained by U.S. marshals Monday. His mug shot was not in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, but it did show his bail at $1.5 million.

Harris is suspected in the shooting death of 19-year-old Delijah Davis. Davis’ body was found in the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road overnight on Jan. 7.

The motive or circumstances around the shooting were not released.

