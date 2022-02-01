Beauregard tornado survivor known for faith laid to rest

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a beacon of hope in the Beauregard community.

74-year-old Ernestine Reese was laid to rest earlier today, February 1 - after passing away over the weekend.

A prayer closet was the only thing left standing in the family’s home after the deadly March 3, 2019 Beauregard tornado.

Video of her just moments after the tornadoes shows her yelling, and thanking god.

Reese’s funeral was held in Opelika at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.