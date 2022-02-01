Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmer weather continues as we head into February with above normal temperatures through Thursday! Today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures set to climb into the upper 60s.

At least some scattered showers enter the forecast tomorrow as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico. Areas west of I-65 have the highest chance of getting shower activity Wednesday and Wednesday night. When it is not raining, most of us will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

More widespread rain -- and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms -- is in the forecast for late Thursday, Thursday night and Friday morning. Despite this, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week well into the 70s because we will be just ahead of the approaching cold front.

No severe weather or widespread flooding are in the cards, but locally heavy rain will be possible between 4 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. Some models continue with rain showers throughout the day Friday, so we will go with a low chance of rain Friday afternoon; it’ll be much colder in the 50s behind Thursday night’s cold front.

It’s also worth mentioning that winds will become breezy today and remain that way through Friday. Generally wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts above 20 mph at times.

The weekend continues to look mainly quiet. That is especially true for Saturday’s forecast. For Saturday night and Sunday we are increasing the chance of rain as model agreement is getting better for a renewed chance of rain. The highest coverage will be Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temps will only warm into the 50s both days with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine returns heading into the first full week of February next week, but temperatures continue on their below average trend.

