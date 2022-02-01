Advertise
Court records: Suspect shot deputy from inside residence

Jeffrey Cofer appeared in court on Jan. 31, 2022 on charges of attempted murder and shooting into a building.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records say the suspect charged with the attempted murder of an Elmore County deputy committed the shooting from inside his residence.

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, is charged with attempted murder and two counts of shooting into a building.

According to court records, deputies were called to a home along Highway 63 Saturday after a neighbor reported Cofer was shooting at his home. When deputies arrived, they attempted to speak with Cofer, who was inside his residence. Cofer allegedly fired a gun towards deputies from inside the house as deputies were knocking on the front door.

Court records also say deputies and Cofer’s son attempted to get him to come out of the home using a public address system. Cofer later fired multiple rounds at the deputies while still inside the house, according to the court records. One of those rounds hit a deputy in the right shoulder.

Cofer was eventually taken into custody without incident or further injury, court records indicated.

Sheriff Bill Franklin testified during the bond hearing Monday that the deputy still had the bullet in his body. Medical personnel is working to figure out how to remove it without causing further nerve damage.

Elmore County Judge Glenn Goggans has set Cofer’s bond at $1,100,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

