Deputies searching for Dallas County missing man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing man S.J. Leshore.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leshore is 75 years old and was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. in the area of County Road 115 and County Road 988 in Orrville. He was described as wearing black pants, a green shirt, blue jean jacket and brown boots.

Leshore may also be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on Leshore’s whereabouts, please call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 334-874-2350 or 911.

