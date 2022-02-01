Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Deputies searching for Dallas County missing man

According to the sheriff’s office, Leshore is 75-years-old and was last seen Sunday around 2...
According to the sheriff’s office, Leshore is 75-years-old and was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. in the area of County Road 115 and County Road 988 in Orrville. He was described as wearing black pants, a green shirt, blue jean jacket and brown boots.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding missing man S.J. Leshore.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leshore is 75 years old and was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. in the area of County Road 115 and County Road 988 in Orrville. He was described as wearing black pants, a green shirt, blue jean jacket and brown boots.

Leshore may also be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on Leshore’s whereabouts, please call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 334-874-2350 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

A round of soaking and locally heavy rain will move through late Thursday and Thursday night.
Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Warmer than normal temperatures are favored for February.
Brand new weather outlook issued for February
Montgomery mayor on police chief interview process
Montgomery mayor on police chief interview process