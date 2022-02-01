Advertise
Emergency stay denied over redrawing congressional district maps; states file amicus brief in support of Ala.

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A panel of three Federal Judges ruled against Alabama leaders who filed in court to halt a ruling over the state’s Congressional District maps.

Alabama was ordered to re-draw those maps to include two majority-minority districts.

State Leaders asked the Judges to stay their previous ruling while the rest of the appeal process played out.

The judges say there is overwhelming evidence that the current Congressional District Maps violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and denied the State’s request.

Alabama leaders have appealed the motion to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, January 31st, several states filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Alabama’s appeal.

You can read the brief here:

