No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-alarm fire at MS Companies near Folmar Parkway Tuesday afternoon left minor damage and no injuries, according to authorities.

Lt. J. C. Selman with Montgomery Fire/Rescue said there was some fire damage to the outside, and any damage on the inside was small.

“Everything’s looking good at this time,” he said shortly after the fire.

The area was evacuated as a precaution in case the palettes or grass caught fire too, but Selman said that didn’t happen and there was “little threat” as the fire neared extinguishing.

He said the second alarm was due to the size of the building.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

