No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-alarm fire at MS Companies near Folmar Parkway Tuesday afternoon left minor damage and no injuries, according to authorities.

Lt. J. C. Selman with Montgomery Fire/Rescue said there was some fire damage to the outside, and any damage on the inside was small.

“Everything’s looking good at this time,” he said shortly after the fire.

The area was evacuated as a precaution in case the palettes or grass caught fire too, but Selman said that didn’t happen and there was “little threat” as the fire neared extinguishing.

He said the second alarm was due to the size of the building.

Crews are still investigating the cause.

