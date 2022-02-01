Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lanett police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Authorities say Erica Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of...
Authorities say Erica Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of South 6th Avenue in Lanett.(Source: Lanett Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Erica Galvez Chavez. She may also go by the name of Erie Flores, according to Lanett police.

Authorities say Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of South 6th Avenue in Lanett.

Chavez reportedly left with two unknown adult males.

She is described as being 4′5″ tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighing about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the Lanett Police Department at 334-576-0917.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers

Latest News

The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis said the the additional revenue would be used for...
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase
Officer William Buechner was killed in May of 2019 while responding to a domestic violence call.
City of Auburn to name new road after fallen police officer