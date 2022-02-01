Advertise
Montgomery County DHR announces temporary move

The current Montgomery County DHR building located on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County’s Department of Human Resources (DHR) has announced it is temporarily relocating to Gunter Park.

According to a news release from DHR, all employees and services will be located in three adjacent buildings in the 2700 block of Gunter Park Drive West. Financial programs will begin service at the new location on Wednesday while children and family service programs will begin on Feb. 16.

The addresses of these facilities and their corresponding services are listed below:

DHR says the move will ensure services continue without interruption as DHR plans improvements to its current location on Mobile Highway. Residents in need of public transportation can access the Gunter Park offices by using Montgomery Transit Route 8 Gunter Annex.

Those with questions may contact Montgomery County DHR by calling 334-293-3100 or emailing Montgomery@dhr.alabama.gov.

