Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search

Mayor Reed on intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants in its search for a new police chief.

According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city has narrowed down the applicant pool to four.

Previously, Reed said the city had received hundreds of applicants from across the country. The average law enforcement experience was around 30 years and backgrounds ranged from federal to state and local.

The city partnered with Strategic Government Resources, a leader in executive recruitment for governments and non-profits, to ensure the city is making the best decision, Reed said.

“We’ve got great candidates, both in-house and external, who will bring a wealth of experience,” Reed said. “And, you know, really, we believe that our police department is going to be in great shape with any of them.”

Reed said each of the candidates interviewed so far have brought plans and ideas of things that they would implement to help curb crime in the capital city.

“Ultimately, we want to select the best person that we believe will help move our police department forward and will help make this community a safer place overall,” Reed said.

Reed acknowledged that the city is a part of a growing epidemic happening across the country of violent crime and access to handguns.

“We’re a part of that and we’re working with mayors, we’re working with other public safety leaders to come up with solutions, both proactive and reactive, to some of the things that we have seen around here,” Reed added. “We have to be more aggressive.”

An announcement on the next police chief should be forthcoming. The search comes after the city announced the resignation of former Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finely in June.

