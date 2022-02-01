Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery duplex heavily damaged in overnight fire

Multiple fire units responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Eddins Road in Montgomery Monday...
Multiple fire units responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Eddins Road in Montgomery Monday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery duplex was extensively damaged in a fire Monday night.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. J.C. Selman, firefighters were called to the 100 block of Turner Place around 8:40 p.m. after a report of an apartment fire. When they arrived, Selman said heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the single-story duplex.

Firefighters were able to quickly distinguish the fire. A search was conducted but no victims were found inside the duplex, Selman added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

A round of soaking and locally heavy rain will move through late Thursday and Thursday night.
Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns
Jeffrey Cofer appeared in court on Jan. 31, 2022 on charges of attempted murder and shooting...
Court records: Suspect shot deputy from inside residence
Beauregard tornado survivor known for faith dies at 74
Beauregard tornado survivor known for faith laid to rest
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search