Montgomery duplex heavily damaged in overnight fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery duplex was extensively damaged in a fire Monday night.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. J.C. Selman, firefighters were called to the 100 block of Turner Place around 8:40 p.m. after a report of an apartment fire. When they arrived, Selman said heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the single-story duplex.

Firefighters were able to quickly distinguish the fire. A search was conducted but no victims were found inside the duplex, Selman added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

