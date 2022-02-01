Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery hosting community meetings to address crime

The city of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention is asking the community to take part in...
The city of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention is asking the community to take part in some upcoming community roundtables to address violence.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention is asking the community to take part in some upcoming community roundtables.

Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention, said this series of meetings will address the current state of the community, the effects of violence and potential solutions to gun violence.

“It’s going to take time to build out the program, it’s going to take time to build partnerships, but if we can get everyone to take this group violence approach, and all come to talk about immediate short-term and long-term solutions that we can present, best believe we have the most hope in our hearts that we’re going to make a difference and bring some peace in some of these situations where we see violent incidents occurring,” said Moore.

Here is the meeting schedule:

  • Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. – McIntyre Community Center, 1249 Hugh St.
  • Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. – Chisholm Community Center, 545 E. Vandiver Blvd.
  • Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. – Sheridan Heights Community Center, 3501 Faro Dr.
  • Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. – Regency Park Community Center, 5995 Christy Lane.

The Office of Violence Prevention was established in 2021 by Mayor Steven Reed to target the root causes of violence in the city.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers

Latest News

Testimony has concluded in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate...
Testimony concludes in dueling Roy Moore defamation cases
A round of soaking and locally heavy rain will move through late Thursday and Thursday night.
Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns
Multiple fire units responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Eddins Road in Montgomery Monday...
Montgomery duplex heavily damaged in overnight fire
Jeffrey Cofer appeared in court on Jan. 31, 2022 on charges of attempted murder and shooting...
Court records: Suspect shot deputy from inside residence