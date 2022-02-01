Montgomery hosting community meetings to address crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention is asking the community to take part in some upcoming community roundtables.

Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention, said this series of meetings will address the current state of the community, the effects of violence and potential solutions to gun violence.

“It’s going to take time to build out the program, it’s going to take time to build partnerships, but if we can get everyone to take this group violence approach, and all come to talk about immediate short-term and long-term solutions that we can present, best believe we have the most hope in our hearts that we’re going to make a difference and bring some peace in some of these situations where we see violent incidents occurring,” said Moore.

Here is the meeting schedule:

Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. – McIntyre Community Center, 1249 Hugh St.

Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. – Chisholm Community Center, 545 E. Vandiver Blvd.

Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. – Sheridan Heights Community Center, 3501 Faro Dr.

Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. – Regency Park Community Center, 5995 Christy Lane.

The Office of Violence Prevention was established in 2021 by Mayor Steven Reed to target the root causes of violence in the city.

