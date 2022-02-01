Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery launches ‘Journey Starts Here’ tourism campaign for Black History Month

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and...
The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks.((Source: Explore MGM))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In honor of Black history month, Montgomery has launched a new tourism campaign to guide visitors through the history in the capital city.

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts Here” and It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks. Things like the Alabama River and the steps of the State Capitol, along with the Selma-to-Montgomery March and sculptures from the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice are included.

“Montgomery’s story as the birthplace of the civil rights movement resonates with the world. As people continue to seek purposeful and meaningful travel experiences, Montgomery continues to deliver thought-provoking cultural and civil rights experiences that remind us of how far we have come and inspire us to continue fighting for change,” said Ashley Jernigan, Executive Director of Destination Montgomery. “With this campaign, education and inspiration have never been more accessible to Montgomery visitors as they can now interact with the sites of some of our country’s most profound events.”

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and...
The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks.((Source: Explore MGM))

Placemarkers are now on streetlight banners and light poles and soon, sidewalk stickers will feature quotes from famous civil rights activists like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and Bryan Stevenson. Those stickers will also have QR codes that link to a website with information about that particular location and suggestions for what to explore next.

You can also find that information here: https://exploremgm.com/explore-locations/

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

A round of soaking and locally heavy rain will move through late Thursday and Thursday night.
Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns
A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm Host Inaugural Mental Health First Aid Training
New initiative focuses on farmers’ mental health
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old