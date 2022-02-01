Montgomery launches ‘Journey Starts Here’ tourism campaign for Black History Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In honor of Black history month, Montgomery has launched a new tourism campaign to guide visitors through the history in the capital city.

The campaign is called “The Journey Starts Here” and It highlights the city’s natural and historical landmarks. Things like the Alabama River and the steps of the State Capitol, along with the Selma-to-Montgomery March and sculptures from the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice are included.

“Montgomery’s story as the birthplace of the civil rights movement resonates with the world. As people continue to seek purposeful and meaningful travel experiences, Montgomery continues to deliver thought-provoking cultural and civil rights experiences that remind us of how far we have come and inspire us to continue fighting for change,” said Ashley Jernigan, Executive Director of Destination Montgomery. “With this campaign, education and inspiration have never been more accessible to Montgomery visitors as they can now interact with the sites of some of our country’s most profound events.”

Placemarkers are now on streetlight banners and light poles and soon, sidewalk stickers will feature quotes from famous civil rights activists like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and Bryan Stevenson. Those stickers will also have QR codes that link to a website with information about that particular location and suggestions for what to explore next.

You can also find that information here: https://exploremgm.com/explore-locations/

