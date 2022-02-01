Police: Man charged with shooting into vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with shooting into a vehicle with people inside.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Alze’ Williams, 25, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened on Jan. 22 around 12:55 p.m. in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road and Pauline Street.

Williams was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody Monday but a U.S. Marshal’s task force.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released.

Williams was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $30,000 bail.

