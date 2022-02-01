Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.(CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Will restaurants ever return to pre-pandemic levels? The National Restaurants Association says no.

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.

However, the group forecasts $898 billion in restaurant sales in 2022, up from $864 billion in 2019.

Despite the positive outlook, only 25% of restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year. They say they face several challenges, including finding and keeping employees, rising costs, supply chain issues, and a smaller consumer base.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges