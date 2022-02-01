Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sunisa Lee named SEC Freshman of the Week

Freshman Sunisa Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week
Freshman Sunisa Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week(Auburn University Athletics/Gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Lee guided the Tigers to a win over rival No. 9 Alabama at home with a season-high 197.525. That score marked the second highest in program history. In her all-around debut, Lee won the title with a 39.700. That score marked the second highest in the SEC this season and was the third highest all-around total in program history.

Lee kicked off the meet with her first career appearance on vault, scoring a 9.875 to come in second.

Auburn returns to action Saturday, Feb. 5, with another top 10 match up as the squad travels to No. 8 LSU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers

Latest News

Auburn Offensive Coordinator, Austin Davis, resigns for personal reasons
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis resigning
This is a photo of Austin Davis of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects...
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis to resign
Alabama WBB falls to Missouri 77-61
The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.
Auburn women’s basketball falls to Vanderbilt