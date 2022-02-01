Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect accused of killing two in Auburn appears in court

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man accused of murder was at the Lee County Courthouse on Monday.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020. Wang allegedly knew the pair.

Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in...
Auburn police say Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020.((Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office))

The defense and prosecution will be discussing and reviewing physical evidence together, News Leader 9 learned at a status hearing held for Wang.

We learned the case will most likely not be tried this year due to Lee County working on two other capital murder cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

A round of soaking and locally heavy rain will move through late Thursday and Thursday night.
Continued warmer, but rain eventually returns
The campaign is called “The Journey Starts here”. It highlights the city’s natural and...
Montgomery launches ‘Journey Starts Here’ tourism campaign for Black History Month
A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm Host Inaugural Mental Health First Aid Training
New initiative focuses on farmers’ mental health
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers