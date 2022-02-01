Advertise
Testimony concludes in dueling Roy Moore defamation cases

Testimony has concluded in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate...
Testimony has concluded in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct when she was a teen.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Testimony has concluded in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct when she was a teen.

Circuit Judge John Rochester told jurors that they will hear closing arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Leigh Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her as a liar when he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race.

Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically. Jurors will decide both claims at the trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

