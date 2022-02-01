Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Univ. of Alabama kicking off Books for the Black Belt campaign

Program runs through February with a goal of collecting 30,000 books for students
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - You have a chance to make a difference for thousands of children in the 13 counties that make up the Black Belt in Alabama as the 16th annual Books for the Alabama Black Belt Campaign kicks off through the University of Alabama.

The group wants to collect a lot of books. It’s an ambitious goal - 30,000 books for students in elementary and high schools in the Black Belt.

The campaign runs the entire month of February. The idea behind it is to encourage children to read and to learn the joy of reading.

Sally Brown says they’re looking for novels, non-fiction and fiction - as long as it’s all in good taste.

“The love of reading and to give back to the communities that we are here to help. I mean, that’s our whole mission to work with communities all over this state, work with a lot of disadvantaged communities to help inspire a love of reading,” said Sally Brown, Administrative Coordinator for the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.

UACED will accept donations of new or gently used classic and award-winning books frequently found on school reading lists for K-12 children until Feb. 25.

Donors can bring books to donation boxes on campus in Honors Hall, Oliver-Barnard Hall, the Reese Phifer Hall rotunda, Tuomey Hall, and the Student Government Association office.

For more information about the book campaign, click here.

If you have additional questions, you can contact Sally Brown at (205) 348-8344 or email her at sally.brown@ua.edu.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm Host Inaugural Mental Health First Aid Training
New initiative focuses on farmers’ mental health
Redland's Nurse Taylor has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class Act: Redland Elementary School nurse working overtime during latest COVID-19 surge