Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.(towfiqu//Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.

WBTV reports the new law was passed in August by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill goes into effect Feb. 1.

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor.

The patient must complete an assessment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC).

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Backers of the bill hope it could help shrink the state’s 44% unplanned pregnancy rate and eliminate some of the barriers like cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some women from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
$5k reward offered in case of missing Montgomery 18-year-old

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust remark
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida
Explosives detonate inside two cars in California.
Explosives detonate inside 2 cars in California