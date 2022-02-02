ABA presents Longest Running Public Service Award to WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Broadcasters Association has presented the Longest Running Public Service Award to WSFA 12 News for our 12′s Day of Giving.

In April 2021, ABA called on stations to tell them about their long-running service projects as part of their 75th anniversary celebration. According to ABA, 10 stations with public service projects that have been in place longer than 10 years are receiving awards.

WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving has been going on for 22 years.

“On behalf of all of us at WSFA, we would like to say thank you to the Alabama Broadcasters Association for this very prestigious award for our 22 year commitment to bringing awareness to hunger in the Montgomery River Region area,” said WSFA General Manager Mark Bunting.

The annual event has benefited the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Christmas Clearing House and Toys for Tots around the holiday season. This past year, the River Region community donated more than $26,400 and 1,700 toys.

“When you look at how our generous viewers have responded year in and year out, day in and day out, through pandemic, through tragedy, through all sorts of things. When you total up 22 years of food, toys and cash, you’re looking at 94 tons of food, 70,000 toys and more than a half-million dollars in cash. Imagine that impact across families than were in desperate need of having great holiday. That is the difference this program makes and that’s why we’re so proud to be recognized for this wonderful award,” said News Director Scott Duff.

Assistant News Director Desmond Wingard has been with WSFA since the beginning of 12′s Day of Giving. He has seen it grow and succeed throughout the years.

“It’s been amazing to see it continue to grow and succeed and really watch the community kind of rally around the event and charities that we are a part of,” Wingard said.

For 2021′s event, we were able to get a few celebrities from Alabama, such as actress Octavia Spencer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, to help us raise awareness and encourage others to contribute.

Marketing Director Travis Dent has been a part of these for the last four years. He says that it is a joint effort amongst the station.

“It is truly a joint effort amongst all of the groups at the station; sales, marketing and news really come together to help facilitate and put this together, and the past two years dealing with COVID and being able to still market this and still have our show up, I feel like it says a lot about our viewers and how much they care about the community,” Dent said. “I can’t say enough about the people who come out and support this for the last 22 years.”

Every year, we see the community show up.

“Every year we can count on them to deliver and nine times out of 10, overperform the year before. So we’re thrilled to be a part of this great campaign, and we’re also very thrilled and thank the ABA for the recognizing us for our efforts,” said Bunting.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.