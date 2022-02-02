Annual ‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive Feb. 11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a great way to spread some love this Valentine’s Day, consider donating blood!

WSFA 12 News is partnering with LifeSouth for the annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive. The drive will take place on Feb.11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A Lifesouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s of Downtown Troy until 5 p.m.

While blood donations are needed every year, it is especially important due to the ongoing health pandemic.

Consider donating. Every little bit helps.

