Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn beats Alabama big in rivalry matchup

Auburn now has 18 straight wins and is 21-1 on the season after defeating Alabama 100-81 on...
Auburn now has 18 straight wins and is 21-1 on the season after defeating Alabama 100-81 on Feb. 1, 2022.(Gray Media)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn now has 18 straight wins and is 21-1 on the season after defeating Alabama 100-81 Tuesday night. This is the first time since the 2018-19 season Auburn swept Alabama in the regular season.

The Tigers are still undefeated at home. Big contributors from the game were Walker Kessler, who ended with a double double and eight blocks. Wendell Green Jr. had a team high 23 points and five players scored in double digits for the Tigers.

In the second half, Alabama cut the lead to just two points but then Auburn went on a 22-6 run and went on to win by 19 points.

The Tigers’ next game is against Georgia on Saturday for a noon tip in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
The city of Montgomery said the development is expected to create approximately 2,618 direct...
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery

Latest News

Freshman Sunisa Lee was named SEC Freshman of the Week
Sunisa Lee named SEC Freshman of the Week
Auburn Offensive Coordinator, Austin Davis, resigns for personal reasons
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis resigning
This is a photo of Austin Davis of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects...
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis to resign
Alabama WBB falls to Missouri 77-61