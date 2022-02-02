Auburn beats Alabama big in rivalry matchup

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn now has 18 straight wins and is 21-1 on the season after defeating Alabama 100-81 Tuesday night. This is the first time since the 2018-19 season Auburn swept Alabama in the regular season.

The Tigers are still undefeated at home. Big contributors from the game were Walker Kessler, who ended with a double double and eight blocks. Wendell Green Jr. had a team high 23 points and five players scored in double digits for the Tigers.

In the second half, Alabama cut the lead to just two points but then Auburn went on a 22-6 run and went on to win by 19 points.

The Tigers’ next game is against Georgia on Saturday for a noon tip in Georgia.

