Auburn mural could face removal

(WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Mural welcomes many students, locals, and even visitors to snap photos in front of this piece of art that’s on the side of Bedzzz Express on Opelika Road. But now, the mural could be facing removal because of a city ordinance.

Austin Bond, owner of this Bedzzz Express, commissioned this mural back in October 2021 to bring a splash of color to the area and celebrate local icons like Auburn University mascots and Toomer’s corner.

“I was thinking, just turn this into an art piece for the city, that was really my intention,” Bond said. “That’s why I made sure I did not put anything in there that could be said I was trying to advertise for the store.”

But now, Bond is being asked to explain his decision before the city council.

Bond tells News Leader 9 he is aware of complaints claiming the mural is an advertisement and not a work of art. Additionally, Auburn City Council member Brett Smith says any planned mural in the city must first be approved through a vote by the city council.

Andrew Tynes is the artist who created the mural. He says the goal was to create a positive experience for the community.

“You can interact with it, in a way that’s not expensive to anybody. The only thing you have to be able to do it is walk to it or you could drive to it and enjoy it.”

The city council plans to discuss the mural in the board of zoning adjustments in Wednesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

