Authorities searching for suspect after Opelika officer struck by vehicle

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after an Opelika police officer was struck by a vehicle.

Police responded to the parking lot at Kroger on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle. Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the Auburn Police Department assisted in locating the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the Auburn area.

Several agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect.

