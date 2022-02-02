Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Brookside announces police reform in the face of explosive allegations

Someone vandalized an entry sign in to the small town to reflect the accusations of aggressive...
Someone vandalized an entry sign in to the small town to reflect the accusations of aggressive policing for profit, and racial profiling.(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Allegations of aggressive policing and racial profiling are flying around the town of Brookside.

The city released this statement early on Tuesday morning:

The town's latest release came out early February 1st.
The town's latest release came out early February 1st.(WBRC)

The city now announcing several steps to reform the police department. On top of the third party audit, the town has retained a former Jefferson County judge to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of racial profiling.

All Brookside police cars will now be clearly marked and court has been suspended this Thursday and next Thursday.

Even with the list of reforms now coming out, residents like Richard Rametta are coming forward with their claims and seeking change.

“The first one I was pulled over because I had an outstanding warrant and to my knowledge, I had no outstanding warrant. When I got to the station there was a female officer who said the same thing. I had no existing warrant and the arresting officer said ‘yes he does’ and they locked me up anyways,” said Richard Rametta.

One of the signs welcoming individuals to Brookside is now just an indictment of how several frustrated drivers and residents view the town. With someone vandalizing the “B” in Brookside to a “K”. One state leader calling the town “Booby Trap Brookside.” With all the emotions surrounding the developing story, Tuesday’s town hall meeting is expected to draw a large crowd.

“I am not even in the city of Birmingham and I am going to make my way to Brookside village, an hour drive from where I am now, to get there because I know the stories are there. I know the truth is there and people are afraid. I thank God that everyone has this opportunity now to be seen,” said former Brookside resident Octavia Messer.

That town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility in Fultondale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
There was a fire at the Hope Hull industrial complex in the area of Folmar Parkway and Slade...
No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
The current Montgomery County DHR building located on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery County DHR announces temporary move

Latest News

Trey O’Neal signing with Tuskegee University during National Signing Day 2021.
Wednesday is National Signing Day!
Heavy rain that could lead to flooding is possible late Thursday into Thursday night.
Quite a bit of weather to end the week
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis said the the additional revenue would be used for...
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search