Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Carbon Hill mayor resigns; cites issues with city council in letter

April Herron resigned; citing issues with the city council.
April Herron resigned; citing issues with the city council.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Carbon Hill Mayor April Kennedy-Herron has resigned.

In a letter on her Facebook page, Herron says, “It is with great sadness and disappointment that I am submitting my resignation as mayor. It is clear that members of this council will continue to undermine any decision I make, disparage my name, and make every step of trying to improve this city impossible. This has no bearing on any city employees. We are blessed to have some of the best people we could ask for, working for this town.”

Herron goes on to list other reasons for stepping down. “I will not have my family name and my reputation ruined because of unknown grievances. I should not be in fight or flight mode in every meeting or conversation with certain members. I hold every meeting open and transparent about everything we do and where every cent is spent.”

You can read Herron’s resignation letter below:

Former Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his letter of resignation to the city clerk in June of 2020.

Herron was elected to the council in 2017. She was appointed mayor after Chambers resigned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
There was a fire at the Hope Hull industrial complex in the area of Folmar Parkway and Slade...
No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
The current Montgomery County DHR building located on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery County DHR announces temporary move

Latest News

Heavy rain that could lead to flooding is possible late Thursday into Thursday night.
Rain returns, sticks around for the new few days
Cape Girardeau Honda General manager says its been a bit slower this weekend.
Why you could pay more to renew your car tag this year.
Celebrating Black History Month: Growth at Trenholm State Community College
Celebrating Black History Month: Growth at Trenholm State Community College
Celebrating Black History Month: 3Squared technologies
Celebrating Black History Month: 3Squared technologies