City of Auburn to name new road after fallen police officer

Officer William Buechner was killed in May of 2019 while responding to a domestic violence call.
Officer William Buechner was killed in May of 2019 while responding to a domestic violence call.(Source: Auburn Police Divsion)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-million dollar road connector will be named in honor of a fallen Auburn police officer.

The Auburn City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to name the road, which will connect Martin Luther King Drive to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary, in honor of officer William Buechner.

The connection will be named William Buechner Parkway.

Officer Buechner was killed in May of 2019 while responding to a domestic violence call. Two other officers were injured and survived.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders called the council’s vote “an awesome opportunity to recognize the sacrifice of one of Auburn’s fallen heroes.”

The mayor adds that the connector will be a key part of Auburn’s future development and will help ease traffic congestion along Richland Road.

The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis said the the additional revenue would be used for...
Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase
