Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
(Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators recovered drugs, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and televisions in a huge bust in Birmingham on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, executed a residential search warrant in Birmingham.

Inside the house, investigators recovered Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Oxycodone/Hydrocodone. Other illegal narcotics found were: Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, Synthetic Marijuana, Suboxone, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and THC Gummies.

There were a total of 14 assorted firearms; two of which were stolen, located throughout the house. Additionally, investigators recovered multiple stolen flat screen televisions, some of which still had their in-store security tags attached.

Outside the house, investigators discovered three stolen vehicles, one of which they said had been taken at gun point.

The suspects were charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Detectives said the target of the investigation has additional Drug Trafficking and Drug Distribution charges related to the ongoing investigation.

Both subjects are currently in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1,850,500.00 bond and a $556, 500.00 bond respectively.

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said, “We would like to thank the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotic Unit and Patrol Officers for their much needed assistance with this investigation. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force values the relationships that we share with local and federal law enforcement agencies.”

Posted by Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

