Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators recovered drugs, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and televisions in a huge bust in Birmingham on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, executed a residential search warrant in Birmingham.

Inside the house, investigators recovered Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Oxycodone/Hydrocodone. Other illegal narcotics found were: Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, Synthetic Marijuana, Suboxone, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and THC Gummies.

There were a total of 14 assorted firearms; two of which were stolen, located throughout the house. Additionally, investigators recovered multiple stolen flat screen televisions, some of which still had their in-store security tags attached.

Outside the house, investigators discovered three stolen vehicles, one of which they said had been taken at gun point.

The suspects were charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Detectives said the target of the investigation has additional Drug Trafficking and Drug Distribution charges related to the ongoing investigation.

Both subjects are currently in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1,850,500.00 bond and a $556, 500.00 bond respectively.

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said, “We would like to thank the Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotic Unit and Patrol Officers for their much needed assistance with this investigation. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force values the relationships that we share with local and federal law enforcement agencies.”

On January 26, 2022, Investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, with assistance from the... Posted by Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.