Elmore County Board of Education asks for property tax increase

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County school board is hoping voters will approve a resolution to increase an ad valorem tax that would benefit the school system.

The Elmore County Board of Education submitted a letter to the County Commission requesting they advance a constitutional amendment to create a special election in early 2023. The special election would allow voters to decide whether to pass an additional 8 mills to be used for capital improvement projects and key educational programs.

“We just would like to be prepared in the future for what we’re seeing in growth moving in our direction,” said Superintendent Richard Dennis.

The school system currently collects 10 mills in property taxes. The board is asking for 8 mills, but one mill is about to expire. That would make the total 17 mills.

Dennis said the board approved the proposal at a meeting Monday. He will now present the proposal to the Elmore County Commission on Feb. 7 and explain how the school system plans to use the additional revenue.

Dennis said the bulk of the additional funds would be used for capital improvements. One example he gave was the possibility for the construction of a new high school in Holtville, one of several communities he says has exploded with growth.

“We are going back and trying to work on areas and do improvements on facilities that are older and then look at where growth is taking place,” Dennis said.

Dennis added that at least 1 1/2 mills would be used for education programs.

“We’ve made a huge push for STEM programming in all of our middle and our elementary schools, but this would allow us to sustain it long term. It would also allow us to do art and music in our elementary programs, which they not currently there,” Dennis said.

If passed, Dennis said the school system would get just under about $7 million more a year. Nine percent of funds would go to Tallassee City Schools.

A $50 million bond resolution passed in 2019 has allowed the school system to tackle a number of infrastructure projects already, but Dennis said the additional funds will help them with future growth.

“We’re really just trying to look at the next 15 years and what Elmore County is going need in 15 years,” Dennis said.

How much property taxes will increase for residents based on assessed home values is not known at this time. WSFA 12 News did ask Dennis for those numbers and he said the county tax assessor is still calculating them.

He assured he would have those numbers to report accurately at Monday night’s County Commission meeting.

Dennis said there will be a public hearing later this month after his presentation to the County Commission Monday.

If the County Commission supports the measure, a request would be made of the Alabama Legislature to set a special election for the increase. Dennis said he hopes a special election would occur in early 2023 with the first collection of a passed increase starting Oct. 1, 2024.

