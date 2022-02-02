Rain returns, sticks around for the new few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry stretch has come to an end across parts of Alabama... morning showers we common for western portions of the state while much of our eastern counties haven’t seen that many showers. More scattered wet weather is expected this afternoon, and it will also be breezy; wind from the south is pumping more moisture into our atmosphere from Gulf of Mexico which will allow rain chances to remain elevated over the next several days.

Areas west of I-65 have the highest chance of getting rain shower activity today and tonight, but anyone could see some.

When it is not raining, it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 60s for many.

More widespread rain and some thunderstorms are in the forecast for late Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday morning.

A cold front will bring a round of heavy rain and storms late Thursday and Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite this, Thursday will be the warmest day of the next week as we rise well into the 70s.

A low-end severe risk exists for the western half of Alabama late Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some feisty thunderstorms capable of strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain will be possible between 4 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. We can’t rule out a couple of severe thunderstorms west of I-65 either. We will certainly watch this closely as models have become slightly more aggressive on this front.

It will be breezy to windy through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some models continue with rain showers throughout the day Friday, so we will go with a low chance of rain Friday afternoon; it’ll be much colder with highs struggling to warm to 50 behind Thursday night’s cold front.

It’s also worth mentioning that winds will be breezy again today and remain that way through Friday. Generally wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph mixed in.

Temperatures will take a big hit heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend continues to look mainly quiet. While a slight chance of rain exists in Southeast Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning, the weekend forecast is looking drier and drier. Skies will be partly cloudy with cooler temperatures continuing.

Temps will only warm into the 50s both days with overnight lows in the 30s. Sunshine will dominate as we head into the first full week of February next week, but temperatures continue on their below average trend. We’re likely to string together multiple nights of frosty temps!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.