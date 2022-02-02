Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspected accomplice in Starr murder FBI’s most wanted

There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.
There is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Darin Starr.(SOURCE: FBI)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a reward for information on a man they suspect of being involved in the murder of an Enterprise teacher.

Darin Starr is wanted by the FBI’s Mobile office in connection with the murder of Sara Starr of Enterprise in 2017.

Sara Starr’s body was found outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Jason Starr, Sara Starr’s former husband was arrested in December 2021. At the time Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said that a federal indictment had been issued for another suspect, the apparent trigger person in Sara Starr’s murder.

Darin Starr is Jason Starr’s brother.

Now Darin Star has been placed on the FBI Mobile office’s most wanted list with a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Starr has links to Lakehills, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Glendale, Arizona, and Colebrook, Connecticut say investigators.

If you have information about Darin Starr’s whereabouts contact the FBI Mobile Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
There was a fire at the Hope Hull industrial complex in the area of Folmar Parkway and Slade...
No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
The current Montgomery County DHR building located on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery County DHR announces temporary move

Latest News

Dean Young running on Republican ticket for governor
Dean Young running on Republican ticket for governor
Sweet Home Alabama gift shop
Sweet Home Alabama gift shop
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time