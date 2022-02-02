Advertise
Wednesday is National Signing Day!

Trey O'Neal signing with Tuskegee University during National Signing Day 2021.
Trey O’Neal signing with Tuskegee University during National Signing Day 2021.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is national signing day! That means high school athletes, including football players, announce where they’ll be playing in college. 

WSFA 12 News will be covering several signing events, and we’ll check in with how our local schools like Alabama, Auburn, Troy, and more do on the big day.

We’ll bring you the latest on-air and online. For instant updates, you can also follow WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello on Twitter, @RosieLangello.

Be sure to send your National Signing Day pictures to us at www.wsfa.com/submit. You can also use the hashtag #Fever12.

