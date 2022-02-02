Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery

A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Jennifer Coleman, 38, was charged with robbery first degree.

Capt. Coleman says the robbery happened on Jan. 20 around 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Forbes Drive.

During the robbery, court records say, the suspect demanded the victim’s property while armed. The suspect reportedly took $200, a cellphone and the victim’s keys.

Coleman was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been over a week since LaDarrien Wheat vanished, and since then there haven't been any new...
Missing Montgomery teen’s family desperate for answers
There was a fire at the Hope Hull industrial complex in the area of Folmar Parkway and Slade...
No injuries in Hope Hull industrial area fire
The city of Montgomery is narrowing down the applicants for its search for a new police chief.
Montgomery down to 4 in police chief search
Al’Dreoun Harris is charged with murder in the shooting death of Delijah Davis.
Suspect charged in Montgomery homicide
The current Montgomery County DHR building located on Mobile Highway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery County DHR announces temporary move

Latest News

The River Region community donated over $26,000 at the 2021 12′s Day of Giving Friday.
ABA presents Longest Running Public Service Award to WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving
Authorities say Erica Chavez was last seen on January 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of...
Missing person alert canceled for 14-year-old Lanett girl
Cape Girardeau Honda General manager says its been a bit slower this weekend.
Why you could pay more to renew your car tag this year
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time