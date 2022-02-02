Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Jennifer Coleman, 38, was charged with robbery first degree.

Capt. Coleman says the robbery happened on Jan. 20 around 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Forbes Drive.

During the robbery, court records say, the suspect demanded the victim’s property while armed. The suspect reportedly took $200, a cellphone and the victim’s keys.

Coleman was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $60,000 bail.

