Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$2,500 reward offered for suspect that struck Opelika police officer

A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect...
A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect that struck an Opelika police officer with a vehicle, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.(Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect that struck an Opelika police officer with a vehicle, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Police responded to the Kroger parking lot on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, attempted to flee the scene and hit the officer with the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the Auburn Police Department assisted in locating the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the Auburn area.

Allen is described as being 6′3″ tall with visible tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms. He is wanted for charges of first degree assault, failure to render aid, and multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

Tornado Watch in effect through 6 p.m.
First Alert: severe weather possible today
The family of missing Montgomery man Brent Talley is hoping a reward will encourage someone to...
$8k reward offered for information in Montgomery man’s 2016 disappearance
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI
Officer William Buechner
Fallen Auburn officer’s wife says parkway naming a ‘Godwink’