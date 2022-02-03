$2,500 reward offered for suspect that struck Opelika police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect that struck an Opelika police officer with a vehicle, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Police responded to the Kroger parking lot on Enterprise Drive in Opelika around 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a driver striking a cart return.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, attempted to flee the scene and hit the officer with the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the Auburn Police Department assisted in locating the suspect’s vehicle a short time later in the Auburn area.

Allen is described as being 6′3″ tall with visible tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms. He is wanted for charges of first degree assault, failure to render aid, and multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.