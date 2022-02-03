$8k reward offered for information in Montgomery man’s 2016 disappearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of missing Montgomery man Brent Talley is hoping a reward will encourage someone to come forward with information on his disappearance.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to his whereabouts, which is in addition to a $3,000 reward offered by his family.

Talley was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016, in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive. He was wearing a long-sleeve brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap. His family says he was being treated for dementia.

In 2016, the family told WSFA it was only a 30-minute time span between when family members were switching to take care of him and when he disappeared.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a free program called “Project Lifesaver” offering tracking bracelets and ID bracelets to those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia or another disease that may cause people to wander.

Talley did have a bracelet, but family members tell us he took it off before leaving the house.

If you know the current whereabouts of Talley, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

