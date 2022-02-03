Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$8k reward offered for information in Montgomery man’s 2016 disappearance

The family of missing Montgomery man Brent Talley is hoping a reward will encourage someone to...
The family of missing Montgomery man Brent Talley is hoping a reward will encourage someone to come forward with information on his disappearance.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of missing Montgomery man Brent Talley is hoping a reward will encourage someone to come forward with information on his disappearance.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to his whereabouts, which is in addition to a $3,000 reward offered by his family.

Talley was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016, in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive. He was wearing a long-sleeve brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap. His family says he was being treated for dementia.

In 2016, the family told WSFA it was only a 30-minute time span between when family members were switching to take care of him and when he disappeared.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a free program called “Project Lifesaver” offering tracking bracelets and ID bracelets to those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia or another disease that may cause people to wander.

Talley did have a bracelet, but family members tell us he took it off before leaving the house.

If you know the current whereabouts of Talley, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

Tornado Watch in effect through 6 p.m.
First Alert: severe weather possible today
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI
Officer William Buechner
Fallen Auburn officer’s wife says parkway naming a ‘Godwink’
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away