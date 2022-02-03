American Heart Association urges heart health with ‘Wear Red Day’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - February is National Heart Month, and Friday is the American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day. The day was created to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year. That’s more than all cancers combined! Experts say 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

The American Heart Association says women need to do three things:

Know your risk - We can’t do anything about some risk factors, so women need to educate themselves about themselves. Know if they have a family history of heart disease, know that health issues in the past can lead to other problems in the future, and understand that age, gender, and race can all weigh into your heart health.

Know your numbers – You can’t manage what you don’t measure. Managing blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and BMI are critical to preventing heart disease.

Commit to better health - move more, eat smart, and manage your blood pressure.

Learn more about Wear Red Day and the Go Red for Women campaign at https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/get-involved/give/wear-red-and-give

