Auburn mural application denied

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We have new details on the new mural that was put it in Auburn.

The application to keep it up was denied at the Auburn Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting Wednesday night.

The city council said they had no problem with the mural; however, it is a direct violation of ordinance against murals created in 2010.

The ordinance states a mural cannot contain advertising logos or images of a product, service, or business. In this mural, you can see Toomers Corner and Chicken Salad Chick.

Now, they can appeal the Auburn City Council’s decision by changing those letters that represent an advertisement.

