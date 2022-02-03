CJ Uzomah already has his Super Bowl touchdown celebration set: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CJ Uzomah is gonna chug a beer in the end zone at the Super Bowl.

Not a real beer, mind you. And that’s only if he plays—and scores.

But the celebration is locked and loaded, according to the Bengals tight end, who drew inspiration on Wednesday from a former member of the orange and black.

Tyler Eifert tweeted at Uzomah early Wednesday evening a picture of the touchdown celebration Eifert performed Sept. 30, 2018 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Eifert catches the Andy Dalton touchdown pass, cracks open the pigskin and does his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression chugging it down. (Feels like yesteryear, huh?)

“[CJ Uzomah] if you’re trying to figure out a TD celebration for the game, I’d let this rip again!” Eifert tweeted.

Uzomah responded an hour later: “You animal. DONE”

(More than a few wistful dey-dreamers replied to Eifert’s tweet pleading that the Bengals sign him to a short-term contract. Eifert seems amendable, for what it’s worth, which obviously means WE’RE GETTING THE GANG BACK TOGETHER.)

Uzomah famously sent a Tri-State English teacher to the AFC Championship Game after announcing a contest on Twitter.

The tight end solicited touchdown celebrations he might perform in Kansas City, and Eric Kenter’s video with his Turpin High School students stood out from the rest.

No such contest appears to be in store for the Super Bowl. Uzomah has his celebration.

Still, he has to play to have a chance at using it, and that’s not entirely certain 11 days out.

Uzomah was carted off the field in the first quarter of the game against the Chiefs. But initial fears he would be lost for the remainder of the playoff run appear to be unfounded.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Monday Uzomah has only an MCL sprain and could return to the field in time for the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor on C.J. Uzomah: Encouraging so far. Looks like an MCL sprain. Don't know anything more at this point, but it looks encouraging. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 31, 2022

Uzomah had a modest regular season with 493 yards on 49 receptions and five touchdowns, but he proved an invaluable third-down target for quarterback Joe Burrow against Oakland and Tennessee.

In the postseason, Uzomah has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals floundered in the intermediate passing game against the Chiefs, a possible consequence of Uzomah’s early departure. His potential return against the Rams figures to provide a meaningful boost to the offense, especially with the Rams’ touted defensive front going against the Bengals’ middling offensive line.

