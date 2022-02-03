Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fallen Auburn officer’s wife says parkway naming a ‘Godwink’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly three years after Officer Williams Buechner died in the line of duty, the City of Auburn is making sure his sacrifice is never forgotten.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to name the road connecting Martin Luther King Drive to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary William Buechner Parkway. His widow Sara Buechner says it’s a heartwarming reminder that the city he gave so much to and for still cares for him and his family.

“It’s a little bit more special because we actually when we first got married, we lived off Richland Road. So, it’s a really kind of a got a little extra, like Godwink to it.” Sara Buechner said.

Making the city council’s vote even more special came of the Buechner son’s 4th birthday.

“I was explaining to him how special his birthday was and that they were going to have street a big street. They’re going to name it after Daddy,” Sara Buechner said. “And he was like, wow, Mama. ‘But daddy’s not home. He’s still at work,’ So I said, ‘daddy’s in heaven, baby, but Daddy can see us.’”

The idea started when Sara Buechner saw a road named after fallen Birmingham police officer Wytasha Carter. She took the idea to the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, a group that Officer Buechner was a member of.

“We want them to remember Will for who he was, who he is. He cared a lot about his community. He cared a lot about children,” Reuben Garza of the Gunner’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said.

Fittingly, the road will eventually lead to a major parks and rec development, space families can enjoy.

“It is just going of be one of those things like, ‘hey, who is Will Buechner’ that is going to happen after we are gone, it is going to be there. So, it means a whole lot.” Reuben added. “Just to know that again, what they gave up, they’re never gonna be forgotten.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer
If you are looking for a great way to spread some love this Valentine’s Day, consider donating...
Annual ‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive Feb. 11
Celebrating Black History Month: Growth at Trenholm State Community College
Celebrating Black History Month: Growth at Trenholm State Community College
Celebrating Black History Month: 3Squared technologies
Celebrating Black History Month: 3Squared technologies