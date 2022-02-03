Fallen Auburn officer’s wife says parkway naming a ‘Godwink’

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly three years after Officer Williams Buechner died in the line of duty, the City of Auburn is making sure his sacrifice is never forgotten.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to name the road connecting Martin Luther King Drive to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary William Buechner Parkway. His widow Sara Buechner says it’s a heartwarming reminder that the city he gave so much to and for still cares for him and his family.

“It’s a little bit more special because we actually when we first got married, we lived off Richland Road. So, it’s a really kind of a got a little extra, like Godwink to it.” Sara Buechner said.

Making the city council’s vote even more special came of the Buechner son’s 4th birthday.

“I was explaining to him how special his birthday was and that they were going to have street a big street. They’re going to name it after Daddy,” Sara Buechner said. “And he was like, wow, Mama. ‘But daddy’s not home. He’s still at work,’ So I said, ‘daddy’s in heaven, baby, but Daddy can see us.’”

The idea started when Sara Buechner saw a road named after fallen Birmingham police officer Wytasha Carter. She took the idea to the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, a group that Officer Buechner was a member of.

“We want them to remember Will for who he was, who he is. He cared a lot about his community. He cared a lot about children,” Reuben Garza of the Gunner’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said.

Fittingly, the road will eventually lead to a major parks and rec development, space families can enjoy.

“It is just going of be one of those things like, ‘hey, who is Will Buechner’ that is going to happen after we are gone, it is going to be there. So, it means a whole lot.” Reuben added. “Just to know that again, what they gave up, they’re never gonna be forgotten.”

