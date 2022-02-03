First Alert: severe weather possible today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An active end to the workweek is unfolding as a strong cold front moves closer to the region today. Scattered showers are occurring this morning and will remain possible into the early afternoon.

The front comes through late today into this evening, bringing a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. (WSFA 12 News)

More widespread rain and thunderstorms will push eastward across Central Alabama as we move through the late afternoon and evening hours. This will be along the actual cold front.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with many under a level 1-of-4 risk. Some west of I-65 are under a level 2-of-4 risk for severe weather.

Severe weather is possible later today. (WSFA 12 News)

High to damaging winds look to be the primary threat with this line, but a couple of spin-up, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. A couple of small hail reports are also possible. Heavy rain will be a risk for everyone when the main line of storms pushes through. The risk is low, but some instances of flash flooding could occur where the rain falls the heaviest for the longest duration.

Showers and few rumbles of thunder remain in the forecast tonight, but coverage will dwindle the later it gets. Some light rain will continue for some throughout the day Friday as well.

Rain totals will range from 1" to 3" through the end of the day Friday. Some isolated flooding is possible. (WSFA 12 News)

Regardless of any rain, today, tonight and Friday will be cloudy and breezy. Winds will be 10-20 mph during that stretch, but gusts today into tonight will push 30 mph at times.

The wind will relax this weekend as we dry out and cool down quite a bit. Highs go from the low 70s today to the middle 40s tomorrow to the 50s this weekend. Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue into next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Colder weather returns Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy depending on the day of your choosing next week, but no rain is currently in the forecast through at least Thursday.

