Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council, on Tuesday evening, announced a new multi-million-dollar road connecting Martin Luther King drive to Richland Road, in which will be named in honor of fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Tom Dawson, who worked alongside Buechner, said they’ve been looking for a permanent way to honor Officer Buechner who gave his life on May 19, 2019 when responding to a domestic violence call.

Dawson met with Chief Anderson, Director Paul Register, and Megan Crouch where they came up with the idea to name a road after Buechner.

“Megan came up with the idea and said, ‘Hey, we’re building this new road from State 14 to Richland Road, a lot of school traffic will be coming down this road’,” said Dawson. “So, we decided we’d ask the county to approve the name of that road Will Buechner Parkway.”

Dawson says the road is being paid by the city’s general fund and since the approval, construction stated to start immediately. He also says there is no finalized end date, but they hope to have it finished within the year.

“Yesterday was his little boy’s birthday he turned four years old,” Dawson said. “So, we thought we’d try to give a good present for his birthday and announced were going to name it Will Buechner Parkway.”

Dawson wants everyone to remember Buechner as the officer who always had a smile on his face and remember the families affected.

“Hopefully, some child asks his mommy or daddy on the way to school who Will Buechner is and they can tell them it was a police officer who gave his life so we could live better in Auburn,” Dawson said.

Tommy Dawson wants to thank the community for helping honor Officer Buechner with the new road named after him.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day for spreading awareness for risks and factors that...
American Heart Association urges heart health with ‘Wear Red Day’
Severe weather is possible later today.
First Alert: severe weather possible today
Auburn mural application denied
Alabama is currently seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests.
Alabama sees decrease in positive COVID-19 tests