Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
A woman has been charged in an armed robbery that took place in Montgomery.
Woman charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
Punxsutawney Phil, surrounded by his 'inner circle' predicts six more weeks of winter on...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

This 2021 photo provided by the family shows Doug Olson of Pleasanton, Calif., in Bend, Ore. In...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
University of Pennsylvania doctors say they’ve cured two patients of leukemia with a gene...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
The US says an ISIS leader was killed in a raid.
US says ISIS leader killed in raid
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison