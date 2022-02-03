Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A little boy from Hoover has lost his battle with brain cancer.

Braxton Weidman fought glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable cancer for 17 months.

He passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Braxton was just 10-years-old and went to Greystone Elementary. We talked to Braxton and his family in 2020 as the entire community came together in a show of support.

We talk with Braxton Weidman and his dad about Braxton's surgery.

His Dad posted on Facebook saying:

Braxton was at home surrounded by family and friends with all the comforts of home and his favorite stuffed animal “Chubby Puppy”! I refuse to use the word lost because Braxton did lose his life but anyone that knew Braxton and his fight with this awful disease, well… they won. They won a new perspective on life and how fragile we are as humans. It’s hard being us. We are tenuous creatures no matter what you see on TV from the giant men playing offensive line for the Patriots or the larger than life Navy Seals protecting us from the fringes of the world. We are still desperately vulnerable creatures. Do not fool yourself we are ￼pregnable to the simplest of threats or complexities of disease.

His friends and people who follow him gained a tragic yet beautiful story about a smart, handsome, hilarious, athletic, sweet, considerate, kind, gentle, fiery, passionate, tough as a steel ball little boy who fired the light of 1000 suns into this often very ugly world. He also did it with 10 tons of grace damnit! He taught people that life can be fleeting and the things we sometimes find valuable to be unequivocally worthless. He taught his dad that watching the last breath of his child from 10 inches crying for his son and best buddy to not leave him is enough make a man hate the world we live in. A mother that made her baby to hurt so deeply that she probably won’t stop hurting until her last breath. Our lives are forever changed and we have a huge hole in our heart that will never be filled- Nothing will fill his void.

However, The first night after his passing I slept like a baby. I didn’t lie up all night crying. I didn’t lie up all night cursing God. Because I know that not only would Braxton not want me to live that way but what his light gave to the world is more powerful than the hate and pain that I hope one day fades from our hearts. That boy would not be proud of his family unless we went on with our lives to help the other little boys and girls that will suffer, no doubt about it, from trying to help them from this affliction. There will be more families with no answers, there will be more families that lose their babies, there will be more families that don’t know what Brandie and I know. Families that don’t have 42 years of medical education and experience from clinical to medical management that will keep their child alive next to them for 17 months instead of 9-12! They will lose them faster than we lost our Braxton. They will lose laughs and celebrations and birthdays and we cannot let that continue. I’ve always said if we can put a machine on Mars then we sure as hell can save our children. I’ll be damned if we as a family are not going to stop until we help other families not have to feel what we have felt.

We want to thank every single one of you from the bottom of our hearts who have been touched by our little boy. The outpouring has been overwhelming from day one. We simply cannot thank everyone. The sheer amount of messages and calls cannot be answered but we see them and we thank you.

We hate the word funeral and we hate the word cancer. We hate the word “over” because his life is not over. I truly hope that people do not think that we are being melodramatic because unless you have seen what we saw and the lack of resources to save a child that could be yours- you would be horrified. So I’m asking everyone to please come out and celebrate with us his life this Saturday. This is not a somber occasion this is a celebration! Anyone and everyone that loved him please come, let’s pack the church! I also ask you to please support BraxHQ and the causes that we support , that we have educated ourselves on over the last year and a half to help us do our best to eliminate this from happening to more children. This is a bastardization of humanity and it ends in the next 40 years because that’s probably all the time that me and Braxy’s momma have left.

In lieu of flowers or gifts we urge you to donate to the following two institutions.

Make-A-Wish foundation who made my babies dreams come true going treasure hunting with Jake Koehler.

Also, to Ians Friends Foundation’s one of the most progressive pediatric brain tumor foundations in the entire world. They approach funding with the scientific method and will undoubtably make a difference in the years to come on how pediatric brain tumors are treated.

We will be staunch supporters, know the founders and administrations, and will be contributors to both of these institutions in the years to come.

Please make all donations in Braxton’s name here or here.

Thank You,

The Weidmans

Services for Braxton are as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 5

Visitation and Service: Everyone Invited

Asbury United Methodist Church

6690 Cahaba Valley Rd

Birmingham, AL 35242

United States

Visitation:

9:00-10:00am

Service:

10:00-10:45

Graveside: Everyone invited following service

11:00- 12:00 CST

Southern Heritage Cemetery

475 Cahaba Valley Rd

Pelham, AL 35124

United States

