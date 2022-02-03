Mayor Reed: No ‘short term fix’ to combatting crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was at times intense discussion among Montgomery city leaders at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, as officials push to slow down the violence felt at the start of the year.

According to Montgomery police, 31 people have been shot in the city so far this year, and eight people have been murdered.

Mayor Steven Reed declared public safety as his top priority for 2022 at his state of the city address. Reed said the city is doing more to combat crime like investing $500,000 into gunfire detection and prevention systems. That includes the installation of new security cameras, license plate readers, and shot spotter units.

This week, the city’s Office of Violence and Prevention is asking the community to take part in some upcoming community roundtables.

Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention, said this series of meetings will address the current state of the community, the effects of violence and potential solutions to gun violence.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Reed said feedback from the community is what’s needed before the city can make any real progress.

“Once we get the feedback let’s take a look at the data and let’s see where it is and then let’s try to prioritize how we go about really impacting this community,” Reed said.

Some members of city council, however, are not convinced that the roundtable discussions will deliver results fast enough.

“The public wants answers and needs help now,” said District 8 City Councilmen Glenn Pruitt. “We have a massive problem and this city can’t continue to wait for six months or nine months or 12 months, we have got to have actions that are taken today.”

Mayor Reed took to the issue personally, saying he has been held at gunpoint before.

“Nobody needs to tell me what it feels like to have a gun pointed in your face and wonder whether or not that’s gonna be the last time you take a breath,” Reed said to Pruitt.

Reed said his goal is to make sure no one in Montgomery has to live through a similar experience. He told the council that Montgomery’s crime problem will not be solved overnight.

“We can’t look for the short-term fix. The short-term fix leads to lawsuits. The short-term fix leads to trigger-happy cops. The short term fix leads to mistakes that compound where we are right now,” Reed said.

“Let’s be prudent about this. Let’s think this through, and let’s make sure that we’re listening to the public,” Reed went on to say. “The public wants answers? The answers are quite simply this, we are doing everything that we can to change the trend that not only is impacting us here in Montgomery but is impacting other communities.”

District 4 Council woman Audrey Graham chimed in after Reed’s remarks asking if there would be a time frame for when they can expect to see results.

“We appreciate that you are trying to do a thorough job, we appreciate that very much so because at the end of the day it’s lives at stake,” Graham said. “But if we could get a time frame to say ‘at least give us 60 days, give us 90 days to have a conversation with the community and come together with some strategies and then come back.’”

Reed ultimately promised to update the council on results in the coming months.

“I certainly think within the next 60 to 90 days we will have completed this listening tour and we will be able to kind of come back and share what we’ve heard from the community,” Reed said.

Reed added that the add the city has narrowed down the search for a new police chief to four final candidates. He said he hopes to be able to name the new police chief at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

