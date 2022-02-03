Advertise
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting reports of storm damage and injuries across the state of Alabama.

The Hale County EMA director has confirmed to us that one person has died, three have “super critical” injuries, and five have minor injuries after storms hit Hale County on Thursday. The Hale County EMA director tells WBRC that the woman who died in the storms was pulled from beneath a home.

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)

Tuscaloosa County EMA officials said 35th Street was flooded and cars were being turned around. At least one appeared to go underwater. EMA leaders said, “Please be aware of your surroundings and remember TURN AROUND AND DON’T DROWN!”

Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa County EMA)

