Shooting near Auburn elementary schools prompts lockdown

A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday morning.

Auburn Public Safety said the shooting happened on Richland Road near but not on the grounds of Richland Elementary School. According to a Facebook post, a suspect was taken into custody following the shooting. A victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have blocked the roadway near the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Additional details surrounding the shooting, including the suspect’s identity, have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

