Tracking rain & storms in the forecast Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds and few pockets of rain will linger across the region through the overnight. Lows will hover in the upper 50s with winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area during the day on Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will rise into the middle to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side Thursday. Timing for the stormy activity will be from around midday through the early evening hours.

Damaging winds look to be the primary threat with this line, but a very isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be roughly along I-65 and points west. A heavy downpour cannot be ruled out either, that is why a Flash Flood Watch is active for areas along and north of the Highway 80 corridor.

Showers and few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night. Otherwise, we will see cloudy skies and breezy west winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts will remain high around 30 mph at times. Lows Thursday will be around 50 degrees.

Friday we will see showers linger into the forecast with temperatures dropping through the day. Expect a mainly cloudy day with northwest winds around 10 mph. Friday night lows will be back near freezing with rain tapering off in the early part of the evening. Winds will remain out of the north during the night around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The weekend is looking a bit drier. Saturday we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Saturday night, lows will be in the 30s under partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows Sunday night will again fall near freezing with mostly clear skies.

The start to next week will also be on the drier side. Monday expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight Monday we will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is also looking on the dry side, with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday night we will keep with mostly clear skies and see lows again near freezing.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.

